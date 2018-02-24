Some wintry weather overnight into Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 1 a.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Sunday.

Mixed precipitation will move in between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Areas to the north and west of Springfield, especially western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties as well as Berkshire County have the best chance of seeing a prolonged period of snow, sleet and freezing rain while the lower Pioneer Valley will get mainly rain.

A coating to an inch of snow/sleet is possible in areas to the north and west. These areas could also pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain. This will make for slippery roads and there could be a few scattered power outages.

Everybody will gradually changeover to plain rain Sunday afternoon as milder air works in.