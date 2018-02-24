Northeast Reenactors Fair brings history to the Big E grounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Men in uniform helped attract a crowd Saturday at the Eastern States Exposition grounds. Some of those uniforms go back many centuries.

It’s what you’d expect from the Northeast Reenactors Fair, occupying the Mallory Complex at the Big E.

Not only could visitors gaze on uniforms and other historical artifacts, but they could also purchase of a piece of history.

Event coordinator Richard Eckert told 22News, “We do various time periods from the Roman legionaries all the way up to the Vietnam War. We have the vendors, this is the largest of its kind in the area.”

Joshua Kohmudach, who came all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, said, “This event is terrific. I’ve seen so many different eras reproduced. Everybody is in their garb offering their knowledge, ten thousand years worth of history.”

There was a special exhibit this year with reminders of the Vietnam War, and the Tet offensive of 1968, commemorating the 50th anniversary of that combat.

Some visitors to the fair were merely browsing, while others were there to take home a piece of history – some of that history dating back thousands of years.