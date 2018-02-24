Miracle League of Western Massachusetts begins practicing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Physical disabilities don’t stand in the way of young people who play baseball for the Miracle league of Western Massachusetts

Just as the Boston Red Sox have their spring training, Miracle league players were getting accustomed to the turf at the Extra innings complex in Chicopee.

Lauren Chapin told 22News she was thrilled with the turnout, we’re really excited to partner with extra innings to get more families out, get to see what miracle is really all about. I’m so pleased to see so many volunteers are here.

In the spring the Miracle league players will use the new specially designed baseball diamond at Springfield College.