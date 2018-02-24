Ludlow police looking to identify man who approached 2 girls on soccer field

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify a man who they say followed two young girls at the soccer fields of the East Street School in Ludlow.

Ludlow police Sergeant Sean Knox told 22News officers received a complaint about a suspicious man who allegedly watched two girls for about 20 minutes while they played soccer in the park around 3 p.m. on February 21.

The two girls told police the man began stretching and slowly approached them, asking if he could play. According to Ludlow police, the two girls denied his request at first, then later allowed him to kick the soccer ball, in hopes that he would leave them alone afterwards.

According to Ludlow police, the girls said the man tried to kick the ball into a wooded area surrounding the park. When the man offered to get the ball for them, they denied his help and went to get the ball on their own.

That was when the girls say the man began following them on a dark colored mountain bike.

Ludlow police say the girls lost sight of the man who was last seen in the East and Merrimac Streets area.

Description of male is as follows:



White male



Dark beard (approximately 1 inch in length)



5’9”-5’11” tall



20-30 years old



Dark colored mountain bike



Light colored t-shirt



Cut off jean shorts (jeans with the legs cut off)



Big holes in the jean shorts on front thigh area



Holes on back pocket of shorts



Blue hospital style socks



Light colored sneakers



“Looked homeless”



Did not speak with a heavy accent

Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow police at (413) 583-8305.