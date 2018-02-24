High school bans backpacks in wake of Florida shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CNN) – An Ohio school has banned students from carrying backpacks after the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The school board over Niles McKinley high school announced the decision Friday, saying it was a way to help students feel safe.

This just a day after a student at Niles McKinley was removed from class for talking about school shootings.

Students will still be able to carry small purses and lunch boxes… and teachers and bus drivers are allowing for more time in the hallways.

Sophomore Matthew Price says it’s inconvenient, but makes sense following the tragedy in Florida, “it’s just crazy all this stuff happening. I don’t even want to think about it. It’s just kinda, it’s sickening really.”

The school has instituted this policy before. Last year, backpacks were banned after a bomb threat.