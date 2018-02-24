Granby residents react to recent threats made towards local school

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Granby Jr. Sr. High School has been arrested and accused of making several threats against people at the school.

The suspect, a 14-year old boy, is in custody until a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for some time next week.

A 14-year old student at Granby Jr. Sr. high School has been arrested for making several threats toward multiple people, Granby police said he wrote in an online post that he would, “shoot up the school.”

The teen allegedly posted a picture that included three handguns on a kitchen counter.

The School Administration reported the incident to the Granby Police Department Tuesday evening.

Liam Gregory, from Granby, said you should be careful with people nowadays, “You never know what’s going on with certain people and their lives you never know why they do the things they do, so that’s why it’s important to make sure the worst thing doesn’t happen.”

The 14-year old student has been charged with threat to commit assault, threat to commit murder, and imitation of a witness.

Kenneth Sullivan, a Granby resident told 22News that although gun threats have become more common, he’s glad police could address the issue, “I definitely think they are becoming more common lately, I’m just grateful the police force jumped on to it before it became anything big. That’s the main point is that we were able to get it under control and no further threats were made.”

School support staff will be available at the school next week for any staff or students who need assistance.

The police department will also increase its presence at all the schools to help provide support.

This incident comes just 3 months after another student was arrested for threatening a police officer with a knife in the school’s guidance office.