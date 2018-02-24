Driver killed in one-car crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a serious car crash in Chicopee Saturday morning.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to East Main Street near veteran’s bridge on the Chicopee-Springfield line for a single-car accident just after 7 a.m.

According to Wilk, the car hit a pole, killing the driver.

Accident reconstruction was there, trying to figure out how this accident happened.

The road is not closed, but police say they might have to close the road at some point.