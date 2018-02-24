Chicopee crowns their 2018 Colleen Pageant winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee has a new colleen. Katherine Wagner was crowned as the city’s colleen.

She’s the daughter of State Representative and former Parade Marshall, Joe Wagner.

She was chosen represent the city and her Irish heritage and will have a place atop the float in this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

Katherine was crowned after a field of candidates was narrowed down to just five.

22News spoke with Joshua Clark who told us what the members of the colleen court represent, “They represent the city. They represent the parade committee and they represent essentially themselves. Gaining skills, they can use once they get into college and the workplace.”

The other finalists will make up the colleen’s court.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 18th and as always 22News will be marching.