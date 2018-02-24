CDC reports increase in flu related deaths among children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu season began in October and now the CDC is reporting that nearly 100 children have died from flu related conditions.

The Federal Health Agency reported 13 more child deaths, bringing the total number of flu related deaths among children to 97. According to the CDC the number of people visiting doctors for flu like symptoms is down by more than one percent, but doctors aren’t ready to say the flu season has peaked.

More than half of the country is still reporting high levels of flu activity. As of Friday, the CDC reported the flu is still widespread in 48 states. There has also been an increase in reports of the less deadly B strain.

Most children who died this flu season were not vaccinated.