2018 Springfield Sportman’s Show brings crowds Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For those of us who want to feel like it’s already spring, the 2018 Springfield Sportman’s Show started Saturday and will continue all weekend at the Big E grounds in West Springfield. 22News went to the show to see if Saturday’s weather helped out.

After spring-like weather invaded western Massachusetts last week, and even broke record high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, some people got spring fever.

22News headed to the 2018 Springfield Sportman’s Show Saturday morning with a full crowd looking at all the different hunting, fishing, and boating gear at the Eastern States Exposition.

Last year mild air helped bring crowds to the show and vendors this year were hoping for the same. 22News talked with Al Gag, Al Gag’s Custom Lures, who told 22News, “It has a big effect, their feeling that warm weather, they are feeling inspirational and they can’t wait to get out here and you see it people are smiling.”

Many people come to the show to see new items. 22News talked with one vendor who said one of their new products has been a hot item this weekend. Owner of Radfish Lures, Ralph D’Arco, told 22News, “Its called the Radfish Lures Rattle Craw this features Greg Myerson, its features his rattle, its one of a kind its one of the only jigs on the market that has a rattle inside the head.”

For those ready to get outside and enjoy some spring recreation, spring officially starts in less than a month.