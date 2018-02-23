Worthington residents proud to see “one of their own” make Olympic history

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. ended its Olympic cross country drought with a gold medal, under the leadership of a coach from a western Massachusetts hilltown.

Worthington residents told 22News they couldn’t be happier to hear “one of their own” made Olympic history.



“Worthington boy that says a lot,” said Bobby Dodge of Windsor.

It was another historic Olympic First: two American women won Olympic Gold in cross country skiing, and it was under the leadership of Worthington coach Matt Whitcomb. And Worthington residents couldn’t be prouder.

“I was rooting for the town of Worthington,” Dodge told 22News. “You know, it will bring a tear eyes to see that and it’s like it doesn’t happen all the time, but when it happens it gives you a good feeling.”

Whitcomb’s parents still live in this town of just over 1,100 people. Their son, with ties to international fame.

“I tell all the kids at school that we have this young man, in town who has done this,” said Elodi McBride of Worthington. “And their all like, ‘the Olympics,’ but they’ll get it someday. So it’s nice to have a hometown boy on the map.”



And Coach Whitcomb is now part of Olympic history.



Women’s cross country skiing debuted at the Winter Olympics in 1952, but it took the U.S more than six decades to bring gold home.



Not only will Worthington be celebrating their 250th anniversary this summer, they’ll also be celebrating Matt Whitcomb’s historic Olympic accomplishment.