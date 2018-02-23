Woman pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1M from car dealership

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former employee of a luxury Connecticut car dealership has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from the business.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Vanessa Vence-Small, of New Windsor, New York, waived indictment and pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud.

Authorities say from 2014 until June 2017 while she was worked as controller of Continental BMW of Darien, Vence-Small made 65 unauthorized electronic fund transfers totaling more than $900,000 from the dealership’s bank account to her personal American Express account.

She also issued and signed 28 checks drawn on the dealership’s bank account totaling more than $200,000 to pay personal credit cards, contractors who performed work at her home, and to buy a car.

She is free on $100,000 pending sentencing scheduled for May 24.