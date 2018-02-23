Wilbraham-Monson Academy students learn Korean traditions while following Olympics

WILBRAHAM,Mass. (WWLP) – Korean students attending Wilbraham-Monson Academy have been following the Winter Olympic Games hosted by South Korea.

Moon-Su Kang is one of eighteen Korean students at Wilbraham-Monson Academy. Na-young Weaver teaches math.

“They’re doing great, they had a lot of authentic Korean food,” said Weaver. “They’ve tried to introduce some of our cuisine.”

“I think they’re doing really well, I’ve no watched so many games, even if they lost a lot of games, they did a really good job,” Moonsu Kang added.

Thirty-two countries are represented among the student body at Wilbraham-Monson Academy.