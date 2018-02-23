When the weather warms up, ticks start to come out

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Tick season is usually something we associate with summer. This week’s warm weather brought some unwanted troubles with it… ticks.

“Anything above 32 degrees is their ideal”, says Andrea Campbell, a physician’s assistant. “They start to come out earlier and earlier as long as the temperatures there.”

Sarah sent an email to 22News through our report it feature Tuesday. Sarah already found a tick on her dog, Diamond, this year despite using a topical tick preventative and special dog shampoo on her.

Although it’s still the middle of winter, one MedExpress Urgent Care has already treated at least five tick cases this year.

You can get ticks from your pets, from working outside near the woods or just about anywhere! Permetherin is one spray doctors prescribe to repel ticks.

“It lasts for two to three washes and you can just do it again”, says Campbell. “It won’t just repel ticks. They’ll actually not even cling to you. You can just take that one little measure.”

This spray is safe on skin, too.You may want to check with your vet before you spray it on your pet.

There are also landscaping sprays you can use on your yard to help prevent ticks.