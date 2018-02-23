Three arrested in Northfield Food Mart break in

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Northfield Police Department Facebook page the Northfield Food Mart on Main Street was broken into back on February 12th.

Police conducted an investigation and were able to identify three suspects involved in the break in.

On Friday police arrested the suspects at a location on Main Street.

They are currently being held at the Franklin County House of Correction on $5,000 bail.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of the Northwest District Attorney’s Office, the Gill and Warwick Police Departments along with the Northfield Police Department were all involved in the investigation.