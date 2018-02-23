State Police appoints new commanders, retirement of 2 top officials announced

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The retirement of two State Police top officials was announced Friday, as part of an effort to restructure the command staff of the State Police Department.



In a news release to 22News from State Police spokesman David Procopio, Colonel Kerry Gilpin accepted the retirements of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Risteen, Commander of the Division of Field Services, and Major Susan Anderson, Commander of Troop C.



According to the Boston Herald, Col. Risteen and Maj. Anderson are part of a lawsuit against the police department filed by two troopers in the attempted cover up of Alli Bibaud, the daughter of Dudley District Court Judge Timothy Bibaud, who was involved in a car crash in October 2017.

The 30-year-old daughter of the district judge plead guilty to drunk driving after crashing her car on I-90 in Worcester, the Boston Herald says.

A heroin kit was also discovered by police with a dozen hypodermic needles, a metal spoon and empty baggies.

Col. Risteen is also said to have been involved in the cover up of former Lt. Governor Tim Murray’s car crash in 2011, according to the Boston Herald.

“Colonel Gilpin has promoted Robert Favuzza to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and assigned him as Commander of Field Services, the Department’s patrol and tactical operations division,” Procopio stated in the news release.

Col. Gilpin also promoted Thomas Zona to the rank of Major and appointed him as Commander of Troop C, which covers central Massachusetts.



Prior to this recent promotion, Lt. Col. Favuzza served as Major in command of Troop E, the troop that patrols the Turnpike, Tunnels and Tobin Bridge. He also served in supervisory positions in Troops A and F, and at General Headquarters.

Major Zona served as a captain, as deputy commander of Tactical Operations, station commander of the Sturbridge Barracks and as a supervisor of detectives.