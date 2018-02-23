State House lawmakers pass bill to protect consumer credit information

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are taking action to protect consumers. The House approved the legislation earlier this month.

The bill would help consumers protect their personal information in the event of a data security breach through free credit freezes. This makes it more difficult for identity thieves to access your information.

It would require companies to provide free credit freezes for consumers and quickly notify them about security issues.

This comes months after a data breach of the consumer credit reporting agency Equifax exposed personal information of 143 million Americans. That breach included social security numbers, birth dates and tax information.

Holyoke state Rep. Aaron Vega told 22News these companies need to be more regulated.

“We want to make sure that Massachusetts consumers are protected,” Rep. Vega said. “And that these companies are using and gathering people’s information in good faith.”

The Senate has their own version of the bill which is currently under committee review.