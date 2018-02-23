Stanley Cup to be on display at the MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stanley Cup, described as the holy grail of professional hockey will be on display Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Boston Bruins took home The Stanley Cup in 2011 and the coveted trophy will be on display in the MassMutual Center concourse from 6 to 9 p.m. for the Springfield Thunderbird fans to admire during Friday night’s game.

“We’ve had a really good relationship with the Hockey Hall of Fame. I’ve been trying to get it here for the past year and a half. And I got a call a couple of weeks ago they actually had some availability. The 100th year of the cup, the 100th anniversary of the NHL,” said Nathan Costa the President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

22News observed the Springfield Thunderbirds during Friday’s practice session preparing to take on the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m.