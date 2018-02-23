St. Bernard puppies surrendered in Massachusetts are now ready for adoption

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (KXAN) — Rambunctious St. Bernard puppies play with each other in a warm home in Uxbridge, Mass. Soon they’ll find new, permanent places to play, after a story that could have ended very differently.

The puppies’ father, Buddy, was found wandering in the forest, according to Animal Control Officer Kevin Sullivan.

“Someone driving past stopped and said ‘hey, this looks like so-and-so’s dog,’ so they pulled out their cell phone and they called him,” Sullivan told NBC affiliate WBTS. The owners allegedly initially said Buddy was one of eight dogs they rehomed after being evicted — later admitting they dumped him in the woods. The puppies and their mother were found at the home. One of the owners, Steven Banville, was charged with animal cruelty and misleading a police investigation.

“This family was in over their head, they made a stupid decision with the male — the dad dog, Buddy — but since then they’ve worked with us with the pups,” Sullivan said. Now 6 weeks old, those puppies are getting ready for adoption, thanks to help from Pawfect Life Rescue of Uxbridge. The puppies were a little underweight and tested positive for worms, while their mother had an ear infection. Now, they’re all on the road to recovery.

Julie Uthoff, who works with the group, says it received hundreds of adoption applications and offers to sponsor each puppy to help take care of vet bills. The puppies won’t be adopted until they’re at least 8 weeks old.

“It’s been wonderful, people are very supportive, and they want to help with them so that’s all we can ask for,” Uthoff said. “We can’t do anything without the support of the community.”

As for Buddy, he was adopted by the man who helped Animal Control find and catch him.