Springfield’s first homicide of the year a shock for neighbors

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass (WWLP) – Indian Orchard residents were shocked to wake up and find out that one of their neighbors had been stabbed to death.

This is Springfield’s first homicide of 2018, and it’s leaving neighbors who live on Beaudry Street with an unsettled feeling.

“You think you’re safe, especially in neighborhoods like this, but you never know what’s going to happen, so it’s a little nerve-racking,” Resident Diana Duzman told 22News.

Springfield police were called to 29 Beaudry Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday. Police arrested 41-year-old Terry Lockett on a murder charge. He’s accused of stabbing his wife to death.

People were surprised to hear something like this happened in what is a normally quiet neighborhood.

“Even though we don’t really talk much to each other, it’s still a friendly good morning,” Duzman said. “Everybody looks quiet.”

Neighbors like Bob Papillon used to feel secure where he lived — now, he’s questioning his safety.

“I thought I did,” Papillon said. “My doors are locked, no one’s going to mess with me, you know, it’s not good.”

Beaudry Street residents said they plan to take extra safety precautions.

Springfield police are treating this as a domestic-violence related homicide.