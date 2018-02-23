Springfield police investigating stabbing incident on Florence St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking into what led to a stabbing incident on Florence Street Friday evening.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to reports of a man saying he was attacked by several men at 100 Florence Street a little after 6:30 p.m.

Walsh said the man suffered stab wounds during the altercation. He was taken to Baystate with serious injuries.

The identity of the man was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.