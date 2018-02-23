Springfield human trafficking suspects due back in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects accused of human trafficking and money laundering in connection to two massage parlors are scheduled to return to court Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, in a months-long investigation by many different police organizations, evidence was discovered that indicated two Springfield massage parlors were actually set up for human trafficking. Sixty-five year-old Stephen Forsley of Bernardston and 61 year-old Liu Yang of Springfield were arrested January 23 on charges of human trafficking for sexual servitude and money laundering.

The investigation found that their alleged criminal enterprises were set up in Springfield as The Day Spa and the Health and Relaxation Spa. Officials say they offered sexual activity between women and buyers, in exchange for a fee. The investigation also allegedly found that the pair recruited women, advertised their sexual services online, and transported victims; making a majority of profits off of them.

Attorney General Healey’s office says that the investigation is still going on, and both defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The state’s Human Trafficking Division is working with the victims to make sure they have the services they need.

Forsley and Yang pleaded not guilty to their charges, and are expected to be in court for a pre-trial hearing Friday.