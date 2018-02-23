South Deerfield Fire Department purchases new utility terrain vehicle

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire Department has a new utility terrain vehicle. It’s the first of its kind for the South Deerfield Fire Department.

UTVs are larger than ATVs, and have a steering wheel and a brake pedal. It can carry up to six passengers, has more storage space, and is equipped with a winch.

The fire department will use their UTV to rescue lost or stranded hikers, and to access brush fires.

“It’s just something that we could really use at the fire department,” Firefighter Bob Swasey said. “Not only for rescues but also if there are any fires on the mountain, we can get up there a lot easier.”

Swasey told 22News that all 20 firefighters of the department will have to go through special training before they can operate the vehicle.

The $20,000 spent to buy the UTV came from fundraisers and donations.