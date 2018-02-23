Smart Devices: Who’s listening?

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Using a voice assist on your smartphone, tablet, or computer can help us find the nearest restaurant or answer to a question.

But – how do you know it only listens when you use it? While Siri, Amazon Echo, Alexa and others are artificial intelligence they’re programed to be smarter than you may thing.

Smartphones are a great tool for modern communication. In the 21 century it’s not shocking to see a majority of society using them, especially an Apple iPhone.

“I’ve probably had one since the four or give, defiantly awhile,” said Ryan Welsh of Hazelton.

Millennials are usually the first to experience new technology before their parents. When asked what do you dream about, Siri? She replayed “I only dream of helping you, Cody.”

A dream many do not know about. Her lesser-known marketing abilities. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and many others use what’s called utterance. Capturing and storing what’s said aloud near the device.

Alexa says “tell me anything you are comfortable of me knowing.”

“If you have it in your bedroom, if you have it in your business, if you have it in a conference room it can help in one way but it can be a detriment in another,” said Spencer Rappaport.

Rappaport is the owner of ‘Evolutionary Computers’ in Edwardsville and says the rising use of Alex and Echo on the Amazon platform can be dangerous. They’re constantly on, just like smartphones. Have you ever spoken with family and friends about an item and then hours or the next day receive an ad via text, email, or see social media ‘sponsored’ ads?

“It’s creating an algorithm for you. To make your ads, send you text messages, and to advance companies in marketing,” said Rappaport.

“I have noticed a lot that I get ads. With ads that I am interested in but I have never really put any information in. Saying that I was interested or searched it up,” said Welsh.

So is it a case of ‘Big Brother” listening to you private conversations or technology making your life and shopping habits simpler?

“I have gotten some sales that I would have not gotten maybe. A promotion or seen an advertisement for a different event something that I would interested in. It has come to my benefit but it’s still a little intimidating,” said Ashlee Choman of Shavertown.

If you don’t like Siri’s dream of helping you there is a way to turn it off. For iPhones go to ‘Siri & Search’ under “general settings” and turn off all Siri’s to the off position. Disable your dictation by clicking keyboard and then dictation.

The worry that is real is “Big Brother” listening is a common concern. While you can get rid of Siri – not Uncle Sam. Since 1994, the National Security Agency can listen in following 911 and the passage of the Patriot Act. They do it using key words you type or say. Currently they have access to nearly two-billion emails, texts and cell phone conversations.

It is a little alarming to know they are able to get our personal information. But, at the same time if they are it’s going to be protecting our country. I am okay with that,” said Choman.

For most of us it’s those ads and pitches that keep popping up on our digital devices. There are literally dozens of programs listening. But, at least for now you can turn many of them off.

Samsung Bixby: Settings>Bixby Settings>Bixby>Off

Microsoft Cortana: Settings>Turn off “Hey Cortana This will change what Cortana knows about you in the cloud.

Google Assistant: Google claims it does not store information from those using it for advertising purposes. In their policy for apps on the ‘Google Play’ it states apps are not allowed to collect information without the users knowledge.