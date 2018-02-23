“She inspires me every day,” Kacey Bellamy’s mom says

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Olympic gold medalist Kacey Bellamy is still in South Korea, but the hockey player will have a celebration to look forward to when she comes back to Westfield.

Bellamy and the rest of Team U.S.A. ended a 20-year gold medal drought when they defeated archrival Canada in a dramatic game Thursday.

Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan told 22News that the city plans to welcome Bellamy back when she returns home. Those plans are in the preliminary stages.

“It’s about timing. We’re trying to find out when she will be coming back in town. We’re trying to set-up a parade or an event to welcome her back and say ‘thank you,’ and be part of it and let her know we supported her back here,” Sullivan said.

22News will continue to follow these plans and let you know how the area will celebrate the gold medalist’s return. 22News spoke with her mother, Maura Bellamy, about what it was like to watch her daughter win Olympic gold.

“It’s something that I’ll never forget, when she said to me; I said ‘Kacey, can you believe this?’ And she goes: ‘you know, I really thought we were gonna win this, because what we put into this and what our coaches and what we went through to get here, I really never doubted that we were going to win it,” Maura Bellamy said.

“Nobody realizes what it takes to get here, especially when you’re on a team, and it’s one thing to be an individual athlete and everything is on you- and I think when you’re on a team, you have to be such a special person. And I know she’s my daughter, but she’s such a leader, and a driven, driven human. She inspires me every day.”

WEB EXTRA: Entire phone interview with Maura Bellamy