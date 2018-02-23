PVTA fare increase unpopular among customers at public hearings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is giving riders and the public a chance to tell them what they think about the proposed service changes and fare increases.

The PVTA made the proposal after revealing a budget deficit of $3.1 million. They held a series of public hearings, including one at the Holyoke Transportation Center. They’re proposing a 25-percent fare hike.

Regular bus riders are pushing back.

“I’m here to tell them that it’s not fair,” Linda Hihill of Holyoke said. “We ride that bus continually every single day and we need it to go grocery shopping, we need it for doctors appointments.”

If the fare increase goes through, it would be the first since 2008.

The fare increases and route changes are scheduled to go into effect July 1.