Noticeable construction progress on I-91 in Springfield good news to drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More progress has been made on the stretch of I-91 through Springfield.

Construction on I-91 north has been a headache for drivers for years, but at least we have more lanes open.



“I’ve been coming this way for 48 years, but this construction has been like this for I know at least two or three years,” said Greg O’Sullivan of Fairfield, CT. “Unless you get off at the very very beginning, you could be stuck in traffic for like a half an hour, 20 minutes. Half hour.”



Part of the rehabilitation of the elevated section of I-91 includes repairs to the Union Street and Broad Street overpasses.

The $11.5 million bridge project includes work both beneath the highway and to the decking.

This bridge repair work includes repaving and resurfacing, and adding new lines to the road.

Only two of three lanes are open on the overpasses as the work is being completed, but with much of the I-91 rehabilitation project complete, one driver said traffic in the area hasn’t been too much trouble.



“What I would consider a normal amount of traffic,” said Ronald Squitieri of Springfield. “I’m living in Enfield, coming up I-91 every morning around 9 o’clock in the morning, and I’ve found it to be pretty easy commute.”