Mattress Outlet owner arrested for assaulting elderly man

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page Harry Foster, known to be the owner of the Mattress Outlet was arrested Thursday afternoon following an incident involving an elderly man.

According to police the 74-year-old man had parked in a private parking spot belonging to Foster so he could be close to the Greenfield Market to buy medical supplies.

After finding out the man was parked in his spot Foster reportedly blocked the elderly man in and would not let him leave.

When the victim tried to leave, police say Foster moved his car in even closer. Foster then reportedly approached the victim and pushed him to the ground, injuring him.

Police arrested Foster and charged him with assault and battery on a person 60 years old or older with injury and disorderly conduct.

Foster was released on personal recognizance and will have to appear for an arraignment on the charges.