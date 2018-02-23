Massive group of bike riders cause disturbance in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A massive group of bike riders caused a disturbance in Chicopee Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Jason Albino was arraigned in Chicopee District Court Thursday on several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer.

The group of 50 or 60 bike riders caused a disturbance at a gas station on West Street Wednesday. Officers tried to stop the group on Chicopee Street when Albino allegedly struck an officer with his bike.

One Springfield resident said he’s seen large groups of bike riders weaving through traffic, and putting drivers, and themselves, at risk.

“I see them all the time, especially you know when the weather is getting warmer,” said Sheldon Alexander of Springfield. “I’ll see like ten, fifteen kids. I think it’s a little dangerous, you know especially weaving through traffic.”

When bike riders are on the sidewalk, they are held to the same laws pedestrians are. When they are riding in the street, they should be following the rules of the road.

The 18-year-old arrested Wednesday will be back in court in April.