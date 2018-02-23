Hockey fans excited to see Stanley Cup in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Hockey fans were able to get a glimpse of the NHL Stanley Cup Friday night.

Fans who attended the Springfield Thunderbirds game at the MassMutual Center were taking pictures with the iconic trophy.

The Stanely Cup is the trophy awarded to the National Hockey League champions every year.

Hockey fans say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment to see the cup up close.

“Great to see the cup, I saw it years ago when they had it in Wilbraham, brought my daughter, this is my grandson but I brought my daughter year’s ago so I figure I bring him too,” Dennis Moynahan told 22News.

The last time the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup was in 2011.