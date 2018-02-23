Local churches holds fundraiser to support Puerto Rico’s recovery effort

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A church sponsored fundraiser was held in South Hadley on Friday to support a mission to Puerto Rico.

With His Hands Ministry is sending 27 volunteers from several local churches to Puerto Rico as part of their rebuilding effort.

Dozens of donors paid $7 for a a spaghetti dinner.

David Jones, a Second Baptist Church Deacon told 22News that they had a great response.

“It’s fantastic,” Deacon Jones said. “It’s just wonderful. Ever since we opened the doors at 5 p.m. there’s been a steady stream of people coming in. We’re really pleased.”

All of the money raised during Friday night’s fundraiser will go towards volunteer transportation costs.

It’s been almost six months since Hurricane Maria first hit and about 16 percent of the island is still without power.