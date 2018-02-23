Liquor store owner pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts liquor store charged with backing into and killing an 85-year-old woman with his Jeep and then driving from the scene is out on bail.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 61-year-old David Sookey, of Adams, was released on $25,000 bail Wednesday after not guilty pleas to charges including leaving the scene of a fatal accident were entered on his behalf.

Police say surveillance from a nearby apartment complex captured the incident. Authorities say Sookey, who co-owns Oasis Liquor Store in Adams with his brother, struck Theresa Marby as he backed out of the store parking and then ran over her. Police say Sookey then deleted messages on his phone and got his vehicle washed.

Sookey told police he thought he hit a pothole. His lawyer refused comment.

