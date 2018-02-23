John Zon Community Center in Greenfield to open next month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor William Martin announced Friday that the new John Zon Community Center will open in March.

The mayor said the center was finished early and under budget. He said the energy efficient building will serve the community well for decades.

The public is invited to tour the building at 35 Pleasant Street on Saturday, March 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Monday, March 5th the Council on Aging will be moving into the building.

A grand opening for the center will be scheduled sometime in the spring.