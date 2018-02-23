Holyoke residents reporting bear sightings earlier than expected

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still winter but we’re already getting reports of bear sightings.

Kelly Rathman of Holyoke showed 22News bear tracks and other evidence of a bear’s surprise visit to her backyard that came out of hibernation early.

But in the 14 years Kelly’s lived in Holyoke’s Highland neighborhood, bear visits have never come quite this early.

“Over the years, I’ve pretty much had sightings every year,” said Rathman. “Most active we had was last year, four different bears that we saw. When they’re here, I’m in the house, and I make sure the animals are in the house.”

Kelly’s suspicion that the springlike weather this week woke the bears was confirmed Friday afternoon by Mass Wildlife Educator Marion Larson.

She told 22News, warm weather, and barren ground have brought out the bears looking for food.

Normally, they probably wouldn’t bother homeowners living near the woods at least until the end of March. It’s still a good idea to take in your bird feeders to not attract the bears.