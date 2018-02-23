High School student arrested for bringing weapons to school property

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOUTV) – A Luzerne county student faces charges, accused of bringing weapons to school.

Nanticoke School District leaders say other students were concerned about “Dylan White’s” Behavior.

Police say 18-year-old Dylan White was known to fellow students as a troubled individual. The school police officer took a stroll by his car and saw a 35-inch steel axe on the front passenger seat of his car and more.

Dylan White is brought to his arraignment in Nanticoke, charged with bringing prohibited weapons to school property.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon — when school officials GOT tips from other students that White had been acting very bizarre in recent days. The school police officer checked out his car which was parked in the high school parking lot and saw a 35 inch axe on the passenger seat.

“It always raises concerns especially with Parkland and other school incidents. It raised his concerns and he contacted us we responded and took the individual into custody,” Nanticoke Police Department, Chief Tom Wall.

Nanticoke police searched Whites car and found and also found foot long hatchet two knives.

Investigators say White did not make a threat to the school or any students but In the aftermath of the Florida school Shooting. They weren’t taking any chances.

“We don’t have anything that leads us to believe he threatened anybody in the school whether it be a fellow student or faculty,” Wall said.

But weapons are prohibited on school property.

Eyewitness News tried speaking to Whites parents who came to the police station.

The father said, no comment we have nothing to say.

“I don’t like it at all as a parent it’s not safe,” Parent Rachael Hamberger said. “Especially with all the crazy stuff going on now somebody like a high school student carries all that. I know it’s not a gun but still deadly.”

District Judge Don Whitaker set bail at $100,000 straight cash ordered White’s father to turn over all guns in the household. White will have a hearing next week.

White faces up to 20 years if convicted of these weapon charges.