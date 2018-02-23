Hampshire County residents looking forward to upcoming political change

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Change is coming for Hampshire County politics.

State Representative Peter Kocot passed away Thursday and two long serving state representatives have announced plans to retire.



Hampshire County will soon be electing at least three new political representatives.



Longtime Northampton State Representative Peter Kocot died unexpectedly Thursday.



And last week, State Representatives Stephen Kulik and John Scibak announced they won’t be seeking re-election. One Amherst business owner told 22News, political change is positive.



“New blood is always a good thing,” said Cathie Walz of Blue Marble. “Change is always good. Getting new perspectives and hopefully this upcoming generation is going to have all the answers.”



Amherst State Senator Stanley Rosenberg has said he plans to run for re-election, even though he stepped down as Senate President.



The retirements of State Representatives Kulik and Scibak, combined with the death of Kocot who’s been in the house for 15 years, will mean a loss of seniority for the Hampshire County delegation.



This could play a role in committee assignments.