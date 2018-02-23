Down in the dumps: Fugitive hides in trash can

(WSAZ) A man’s attempt to escape West Virginia police Tuesday looked more like a scene out of Sesame Street.

Gary Rice says he noticed three bags of trash next to the can as he was taking out his garbage.

“So I came and opened the lid, and as I opened the lid there was a gentleman inside my trash can, and he jumped up and his first comment to me was, ‘Oh my God, you scared me,'” Rice says.

Rice was scared too.

“So I asked him, I said what in the world are you doing in my trash can, and he said he was hiding from the police,” Rice says. “He actually asked me if I had some bushes he could hide in because he was getting hot in there, he’d been in there for like an hour.”

Rice says he could tell the man was getting a little antsy, so he pretended to see the police down the street.

“I kind of looked around the corner and I said, ‘Buddy get down, right there’s the cops, they’re right there, I said get down get down,” Rice recalls. “I said I’ll let you know when it’s safe to come out, so he got back down in the trash can and I said just stay there and I’ll come back for you.”

