Conway still recovering from the 2017 February tornado

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP)- Sunday will mark one year since an EF-1 tornado ripped through Conway, tearing apart neighborhoods and taking down countless trees.

Residents remember that day very clearly.

“Very fortunate that nobody was injured,” said Conway Fire Chief Robert Baker. “It was a miracle because many people were home eating suppers. To have your front of your house get blown off or roof ripped off your house, its amazing nobody got hurt.”

This tornado brought winds of more than 100 miles per hour and caused severe damage to people’s homes. One woman lost her barn that was attached to the back of her home for 200 years, along with several windows.

“The hardest thing was seeing our neighbors have to be relocated for quite a while, and just watching the devastation of having our houses dismantled,” said Nancy Delabarre of Conway.

The hardest hit area was Pumpkin Hollow in the center of town Fallen trees still litter the area. The tornado damaged the United Congregational Church, which still needs repair.

“Most of the residents at this point have recovered, its the church that hasn’t recovered yet, but hopefully in the near future they will be able to recover fully,” said John O’Rouke, Chariman of the Conway SelectBoard.

O’Rourke said the United Congregational Church is working with their insurance company to see if they can build another church.