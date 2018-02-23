CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department held a swearing in Friday for newly promoted officers.

Fellow officers, friends and family members gathered at city hall to see the promotion of the city’s newest captain, sergeant and lieutenant.

Chicopee’s Chief of Police said the promotions are not just the result of a lot of hard work from the officers, but from their family members as well. He said the exams to move up the ranks require months and months of studying, following years of service to the city.

“I’ve been with the department since 2003, I was in Springfield first,” said Lieutenant Hamilton Wray. “This means a lot to me, I’m proud. I’m going to be committed to the community, and ready to work.”

For some of the men, the promotions will mean taking a supervisory role over other officers for the first time.

Chicopee Police hold swearing-in ceremony for newly promoted officers