Big Y to expand produce distribution facility on Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big Y Supermarket chain has apparently outgrown its longtime distribution center in Springfield.

Big Y President Charles D’Amour announced Friday they’ll spend between 35 to 40 millions to expand their produce distribution facility on Roosevelt Avenue.

D’Amour told 22News they acquired this building when they had 31 supermarkets. Now Big Y has 70 to supply.

“When we moved here we had 27 employees,” said D’Amour. “We’re now up to 92 that work at this facility. We know we’re going to be able to hire many more.”

D’Amour expects the addition to their produce distribution center to be completed within eighteen months.