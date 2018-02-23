Big Y plans to expand distribution center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield based Big Y supermarket chain plans to expand its distribution center on Roosevelt Ave.

Plans include expanding the current facility by another 232,000 square feet for a total of close to 425,000 square feet, the size of nearly 10 football fields.

An additional 32 new full time employees will be hired to work at the new facility.

The distribution center will also house a large recycling area for cardboard and plastic wrap.

The expansion is expected to provide capacity for the next 20 years including 20 new supermarket stores.