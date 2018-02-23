Belchertown High School awarded grant money to buy STEM equipment

BOSTON (WWLP) – High schools across Massachusetts will be getting a total of more than $2 million in state funding. Belchertown High School will receive $100,000 in grants from the state.

The money will be used to purchase new technology and equipment for the school’s STEM program, which involves education in science, technology, engineering and math.

Belchertown High School plans to purchase coding language software, 3D printers and robotics equipment to give students hands-on experience with these technologies.

The school was awarded the money through the Skills Capital Grants program, which enables schools to purchase equipment in a wide range of fields including construction, engineering, health care and hospitality.

In a statement to 22News, Governor Charlie Baker said, in part:

“These grants will have a lasting impact by ensuring more residents are able to move into rewarding careers and more companies have the skilled employees they need to grow.”

The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded a total of more than $38.2 million in grants through the program.