Baystate Franklin Nurses withdrew 1-day strike notice

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized nurses of Baystate Franklin Medical Center agreed on Friday to withdraw their one-day strike notice after Baystate Health agreed to return to the bargaining table on February 26.

Nurses agreed to bargain while hoping for progress toward a contract that must include improvements to RN staffing and patient care, along with improved health insurance coverage.



Baystate Franklin Nurses are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

A 24-hour nurse strike had been scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Baystate had threatened to lock out BFMC nurses from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 through 7 p.m. Friday, March 2.



In a news release, the unionized nurses said:

The BFMC nurses retain the right to re-issue a new 10-day notice of a new one-day strike if necessary.”

