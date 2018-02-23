Baystate Franklin Nurses withdrew 1-day strike notice

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized nurses of Baystate Franklin Medical Center agreed on Friday to withdraw their one-day strike notice after Baystate Health agreed to return to the bargaining table on February 26.
Nurses agreed to bargain while hoping for progress toward a contract that must include improvements to RN staffing and patient care, along with improved health insurance coverage.
Baystate Franklin Nurses are represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
A 24-hour nurse strike had been scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Baystate had threatened to lock out BFMC nurses from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 through 7 p.m. Friday, March 2.
In a news release, the unionized nurses said:
The BFMC nurses retain the right to re-issue a new 10-day notice of a new one-day strike if necessary.”
