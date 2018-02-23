Agawam Police are looking for armed robbery suspect

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Agawam Police Department Facebook page an armed robbery took place at the One Stop Mart at 308 Suffield Street on February 10th.

Police are looking for what they describe as a very short, about five foot tall, woman who was wearing a purple/maroon sweatshirt, brown pants and slippers.

The suspect showed a silver, small caliber handgun to the clerk.

In the surveillance video she is seen wearing a mask but if you think you may know the identity of the suspect or if you have any information on the robbery you are asked to call the Agawam Police Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.