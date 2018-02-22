Young ice hockey players inspired by local Olympian winning gold medal

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts Olympic fans are still cheering for hometown Team USA hockey player Kacey Bellamy, who won the gold Thursday morning.

Young ice hockey players said they stayed up to watch the U.S. women’s hockey team defeat Canada Wednesday night.

Bellamy brought home silver after playing on the U.S. women’s hockey teams in both Vancouver and Socchi. Now, she has a gold medal for fans to celebrate.

“It’s so cool to have the gold medal back down here and it’s just so cool,” said Cory Liptak of Westfield. “They are so amazing because they are team USA in the Olympics.”

“My son was ecstatic last night as we were too and its excellent what they’ve done for girls hockey and the growth of it,” Thatcher Berman told 22News.

Kacey’s hometown ice-rink, Amelia Park in Westfield is making plans to welcome her back when she returns from South Korea.