Westfield man to be sentenced for girl’s overdose death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Westfield who pleaded guilty to providing a deadly dose of heroin to a teenager is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Seth Lombard-Hawthorne was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 16 year-old Lillian Anderson back in 2016. Anderson was a junior at Westfield High School when she died of a heroin overdose.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Lombard-Hawthorne admitted to giving Anderson the 10 bags of heroin that ultimately led to her death. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of drug distribution.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green asked Hampden Superior Court Judge Mary Lou Rup to sentence Lombard-Hawthorne to three to five years in prison, plus three years of probation.

Rup scheduled Lombard-Hawthorne’s sentencing for Thursday afternoon at 2:00.