Westfield man sentenced for girl’s overdose death

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Westfield who pleaded guilty to providing a deadly dose of heroin to a teenager was sentenced Thursday.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, Seth Lombard-Hawthorne was sentenced to three and a half years at the Hampden County House of Correction followed by three years probation.

Lombard-Hawthorne was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 16 year-old Lillian Anderson back in 2016. Anderson was a junior at Westfield High School when she died of a heroin overdose.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, Lombard-Hawthorne admitted to giving Anderson the 10 bags of heroin that ultimately led to her death. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of drug distribution.