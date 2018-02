SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – According to a new release sent to 22News from the Suffield Police Department, Warnertown Road has reopened to traffic.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon a truck hit an elderly woman near the 100-200 block of Warnertown Road in West Suffield.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Warnertown Road northbound was closed from Mountain Road to the Southwick town line.

The Suffield Police Department is investigating the accident.