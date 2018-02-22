Truck driver killed after electrical beam falls on vehicles in turnpike tunnel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY – WBRE/WYOU – The southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are closed Thursday morning, after an electrical beam fell onto several vehicles in the Lehigh Tunnel.

The Lehigh County Coroner said 70 year old Howard Sexton of Mickleton, New Jersey was killed when the beam fell through the windshield of his truck around 6pm Wednesday.

Turnpike electricians are working to repair the beam.

While repairs are being made, the turnpike remains closed at Mahoning Valley. A detour is in place, taking all drivers through the northbound lanes of the Lehigh Tunnel, which is temporarily a two-way.