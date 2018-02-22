State lawmakers remember Rep. Peter Kocot after his sudden death

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers and officials were shocked and saddened to hear the news that Northampton State Representative Peter Kocot passed away Thursday morning.

Sixty-one-year-old Peter Kocot served in the legislature for 15 years. He was appointed as Chair of the Health Care Financing Committee last session.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo notified representatives of Kocot’s passing in an email Thursday afternoon, saying, in part:

“Chairman Kocot was one of the most kind, decent and selfless individuals that I have had the pleasure to know.”

Kocot was elected to the House of Representatives in 2002. He served the first Hampshire District, including Hatfield, Northampton, Southampton, Westhampton and Montgomery.

No word yet on what caused his death, but Medford State Rep. Paul Donato said Kocot had been ill and unable to attend some meetings on Beacon Hill recently.

Donato refered to Kocot as “a gentle giant.”